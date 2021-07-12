Akinwumi Adesina, the president of the African Development Bank, has disclosed where former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, is currently schooling

The banker thanked the politician for the role he played in backing him to head the African financial institution

Adesina urged graduating students of the American University of Nigeria to become honourable ambassadors of the country

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Yola, Adamawa state - Emerging reports indicate that a former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, is currently studying in a university in the UK.

Akinwumi Adesina, the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), spoke about Atiku’s journey back to school during a convocation lecture for the graduating students of American University of Nigeria, in Yola on Saturday, July 10.

Atiku at the convocation for graduating students of the American University of Nigeria. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Masters’ degree in international relations

He stated that the former vice president is studying for a masters’ degree in international relations, PM News reported.

According to a video posted on Youtube, the AfDB president noted that Atiku’s current study in the UK shows that the politician loves education.

Adesina said:

“I was joking with him recently and asked why at his age, he had gone back to study for a Masters’ degree in international relations in the UK.

“He told me that he wanted to obtain the degree, so that he could find out why he did the things he did while in government.''

Adesina says Atiku contributed to his emergence as AfDB president

According to The Cable, The banker also credited Atiku for contributed immensely to his emergence as head of the continental finance institution.

The AfDB president described Atiku as a benefactor, mentor, big brother and friend.

He narrated how the former vice-president flew him on a private jet to South Africa to lobby the president of the country in supporting his nomination to head the AfDB.

Adesina said:

“So I want to say thank you very much sir for that journey that you took me to South Africa.”

In another news, Atiku Abubakar has disowned presidential campaign posters pairing him with a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo as his running mate.

The Nation reported that the posters, which surfaced in Abuja on Monday, had Atiku and Soludo’s photographs side by side announcing an Atiku/Soludo ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku in a statement released by his media office and signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said he knew nothing about the posters or those who may have promoted it.

Source: Legit Nigeria