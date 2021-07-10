Residents of Sokoto state have accused one Isma’il Isah of making comments considered to be blasphemous in Islam

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has disclosed the measures being put in place to address the issue

Blasphemy is considered a a serious offence in Islam and carries a heavy punishment under the Sharia law

There was tension in Sokoto state on Friday, July 9, after a protest erupted in the state over alleged blasphemous comments by a resident of the state.

Protesters had trooped to the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, demanding punishment for the suspect, Isma’il Isah, Premium Times reported.

Tambuwal said he will not condone unruly acts. Photo: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Source: Facebook

The suspect was said to have made the alleged controversial comment via social media.

The Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, called on the people in the state not to resort to violence over the issue.

Security agencies step in

Tambuwal in a statement through his commissioner for information, Isah Galadanchi, said the government in collaboration with the security agencies are taking necessary steps to ensure the suspect is brought to justice.

According to TVC News, he commended the youths in the state for reporting the issue to authorities rather resorting to jungle justice.

He stated that the suspect will be brought before a competent court of law to face justice after the conclusion of investigation.

Sultan of Sokoto directs Muslims look out for the new moon

In another news, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed Muslims in the country to look out for the new moon of Dhul Hijja 1442AH from Saturday, July 10.

The Nation reported that the Muslim leader gave the directive on Friday, July 9, in a statement through the sultanate council in Sokoto.

Abubakar, who is also the president-general of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), asked Muslims to report sighting of the new moon to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the sultanate.

Northern groups fault ban on open grazing

Meanwhile, the decision of southern governors to ban open grazing in the region has not been accepted fully by some northern organisations.

In fact, the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN) has said that the governors' position will come with some serious implications in the country.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the national secretary of GAFDAN, told Nigerian Tribune that the ban will be counter-productive for the region especially in the 2023 presidential election.

