A report on how the Kaduna air crash which killed some Nigerian Army senior officers will be ready next week

However, the report may not be made public by the Accident Investigation Bureau whose officials conducted the inquest

The report is expected to be handed over to the authorities of the Nigerian Air Force who will then take the next step on the findings

FCT, Abuja - The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), on Thursday, July 8 said the preliminary report on the crash of a military aircraft in which the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others died in Kaduna in May this year would be ready by next week.

The Punch newspaper reports that the Chief Executive Officer, AIB, Akin Olateru, disclosed this during the release of eight flight accident reports by the bureau in Abuja.

The Late Attahiru died alongside some senior officers in the ill-fated crash. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

What next for the investigation report

The Guardian newspaper quoted Olateru as saying:

“Unfortunately, I can’t speak for the military, we don’t have the mandate to report the outcome of an accident or incidence relating to NAF aircraft. Our mandate is limited to civil aviation. Military aviation is different from civil aviation.

“But we are privileged to be called upon, which to me, will help the civil aspect of the incident because the accident happened at a civil airport.

“We cannot determine whether Nigerians will want the preliminary report or all the findings to be published. That is beyond our mandate, it is only the Nigerian Air Force that can do that.”

Investigation carried out at the flight safety laboratory of AIB

Recall that the AIB had announced that its officials recovered the black box of the crashed NAF plane which claimed the life of the COAS.

The bureau disclosed that the Flight Data Recorder and the Cockpit Voice Recorder from the crashed aircraft had been recovered and investigation has commenced.

The federal agency also stated that the next step is for investigators to download and analyse the information contained in the recorders at its flight safety laboratory, in Abuja.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, the Chief of the Air Staff, recently constituted a committee to conduct a safety audit of all NAF's operational and engineering units.

Among other terms of reference, the committee will analyse safety reports from operational and engineering units of the NAF.

The committee was also tasked to interact with unit operational and technical personnel for their contributions on safety measures.

