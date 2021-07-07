Kelly Clarkson has officially appealed to the court to grant her freedom by officially declaring her divorced

The TV host had filed for divorce from her husband in June 2020 but has since been having ongoing proceedings

According to the 38-year-old, she wants to be declared single so that she and her estranged hubby Brandon Blackstock can meet new people and start new lives

TV talk show host Kelly Clarkson has requested to be officially single and declared divorced from her estranged hubby Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson's request

The gorgeous celebrity's lawyer on Wednesday, July 7, filed legal documents to get Clarkson back to singlehood.

According to a report by The People Magazine, the TV host's legal team appealed for a judge to officially sign off on her divorce, leaving other arrangements such as spousal and child support for a later date.

The 38-year-old filed for divorce in June 2020 to end their seven-year marriage, and since then, their divorce proceedings have been ongoing.

Clarkson said that both she and her estranged hubby deserve the opportunity to build a new life, and that can only happen when the two are officially divorced.

"As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce," said a source.

She was granted physical custody of their two children in November 2020. And decided to take care and protect the kids amidst the ongoing divorce.

Blackstock, 43, is also seeking $437,000 in monthly spousal and child support.

US First Lady advises Kelly Clarkson on love

In a separate entertainment story, Clarkson was covered on Legit.ng after interviewing US First Lady Dr Jill Biden on her Kelly Clarkson show.

The two talked about love and divorce and Jill, having been divorced in the past, advised Kelly that things happen for the best.

The president's wife used her own example saying she would have missed out on Joe and her family if she never left her past marriage.

Source: Legit Nigeria