Another Nigerian football star has joined top Spanish club ahead of the 2020-21 league season kicking off in a few weeks

UDG Tenerife landed the 27-year-old on a two year deal from Finnish side Tikkurilan Palloseura until 2023

Ariyo made her debut for the women's national team during this summer's invitational tournament in the United States

Super Falcons star Roosa Ariyo has completed a move to top Spanish women's league outfit UDG Tenerife this summer.

The 27-year-old Nigeria's women football star becomes the first player to join the Blue and White ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Ariyo spent the last two seasons at Finland's topflight side Tikkurilan Palloseura where she scored 21 goals and 15 assists in 25 league appearances in the process.

Her competitiveness on and off the ball attracted her to the Spanish club and she will represent them until June 2023.

According to the statement on Tenerife's official website, the Nigerian-Finnish football star was part of the University of Bridgeport team in the United States in the 19-20 academic year.

She also featured in the CC Monroe of that country between 2017 and 2019 where she scored 79 goals in 31 matches and a staggering 24 assists were recorded within that period.

Roosa kicked off her professional career with Honka in the Finnish top-flight between 2011 and 2014 and she won the Finnish Cup in his final year with them.

The attacker joined Swedish side Jitex Molndal between 2015 and2017 where she scored a total of 27 goals, under a total of 50 games played.

She made her debut with Nigeria's women's national team this summer during the four-nation invitational tournament in the United States and she started the game against Jamaica.

