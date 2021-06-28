Olusegun Obasanjo, a former Nigerian president, has raised concerns over the growing population in the country

The elder statesmen said there is a possibility for Nigeria to become overwhelmed by its exploding population growth

Obasanjo projected that Nigeria could become the most populated country in the world if nothing is done to manage the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has warned that Nigeria’s population may soon become a problem if not managed properly.

Channels TV reported that Obasanjo gave the warning in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Sunday, June 27, during a discussion with students of some selected schools across the country.

Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria can avert problems of population explosion if it plans for it. Photo: Photo Riccardo Savi

Source: Getty Images

He advised Nigerian leaders to prepare for and against population explosion to avoid challenges in the future.

The elder statesman said Nigeria could become the third most populated country in the world by 2050 based on projections.

Obasanjo said:

“We have moved from 120 million to over 200 million. We have added the population of France to our population and if we continue the way we are going, by the year 2050 we will be the third-largest country in the world.

“If we still continue, by the year 3000, we would be the largest country in the world.''

The former president calls for population management

The Punch reported that Obasanjo noted that the population could either be an asset or a liability depending on the way it is handled.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He stated Nigeria was not doing enough currently to handle its population, explaining that the country needs to start education about population management.

Obasanjo faults rumour of Buhari's death

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has once again reacted to unverified and false claims that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

The former president said he was asked by a top federal government official to help him with confirmation on the reports which went viral on social media.

He wondered how, if at all it was true, someone like Buhari will die and the development will be kept a secret.

Source: Legit.ng