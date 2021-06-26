Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the use of USSD code 55019 for checking the recently released 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A spokesperson for JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Saturday, June 26, advised candidates to visit the Board’s website to access their results, Vanguard reported.

He explained that challenges associated with the USSD code prompted the exam body to adopt the new results-checking process.

High School female students wear a face mask while they read in a classroom at Ireti Junior Grammar Schol, Ikoyi, Lagos. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeol

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin said:

“It has come to the attention of the Board that the result checking on USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges. Consequently, the Board hereby directs all candidates to visit JAMB portal to check for their 2021 UTME result.''

According to Leadership, Jamb said the new process of checking result involves the following steps:

1. Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng

2. On the menu bar, click on efacility

3. On the page that shows up, click on UTME 2021 Main Results Notification Slip

4. Enter your registration number and click the button Check My Result. Candidates can check their results from anywhere there is internet access

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The exam body discloses what caused its revenue to drop

Meanwhile, JAMB has recorded lower revenue from the sale of forms for the 2021 UTME and the Direct Entry (DE).

The introduction of the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for registration has been identified as the factor responsible for the drop in revenue.

JAMB's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin disclosed this in an interview with The Punch on Sunday, June 20, saying candidates between 1.3 million and 1.4 million registered for the exam this year.

JAMB justifies the use of NIN for registration

In another news, the exam body explained why it introduced the use of the NIN for the registration of the 2021 UTME.

The registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said the new policy will help checkmate examination malpractices.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with owners of Computer Based Test Centres and service providers, Oloyede further disclosed that the use of NIN for the UTME was also for security reasons.

Source: Legit Nigeria