Hungary Coach Marco Rossi Accuses Ronaldo of Taking Celebration Too Far

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates at the Portuguese national team have qualified for the knockout stages of the EURO 2020

The Juventus superstar scored a brace for his national team in their last group stage's game against France

However, Hungary coach Marco Rossi was not happy with how Cristiano Ronaldo jubilated against his team

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal has been urged by Hungary coach Marco Rossi to limit his goal celebration claiming that the Juventus star can be annoying on the pitch of play.

Although the 56-year-old testified to the fact that the Portugal international is one of the best players on earth, but he was no happy with how Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated against Hungary.

So far in the EURO 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates in the Portuguese national team have qualified for the knockout stages in which the five-time Ballon winner has scored five goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace in Portugal's first game of the competition against Hungary which was a perfect win for his nation who are the reigning champions.

According to the report on GOAL and Gazzetta, Marco Rossi slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for celebrating as if Portugal have already won the championship.

"Ronaldo is a great champion but at times he can be annoying.

"After the penalty with us he celebrated as if he had scored in the final. People notice these things."

Meanwhile, Hungary were unable to make it out of their group as their players will now have to watch the remaining competition on the television.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal past the so called Group of Death at the ongoing Euro 2020 as they set up a tantalising Round of 16 clash with Belgium, but he pranked his teammate in training.

The Juventus striker is so far the leading goal scorer at the tournament having bagged five goals across three games in the group stage.

Ronaldo and Pepe were teammates at Spanish club Real Madrid winning two la Liga titles and then three Champions League trophies amongst others.

But Ronaldo has been spotted in enormous laughter after he pranked Pepe as they continue to prepare ahead of Sunday’s game.

Both were seen enjoying their training when Ronaldo spotted Pepe on the pitch side before sneaking behind the defender who was practically unaware.

