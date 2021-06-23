The All Progressives Grand Alliance has fixed its governorship primary for Wednesday, June 23, to pick its standard-bearer

Awka, Anambra - Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has approved Wednesday, June 23, as the date for the party’s gubernatorial primary in the state.

The Punch reports that the Victor Oye-led faction of the party has said the planned governorship primary would go ahead as scheduled.

The Victor Oye-led faction of APGA in Anambra state has fixed the party's primary for Wednesday, June 23. Credit: APGA.

Legit.ng gathered that this was contained in a statement signed by the national publicity secretary of APGA, Tex Okechukwu, in Abuja, on Tuesday, June 22.

The statement read:

“We wish to reassure our esteemed party faithful, stakeholders and indeed the general public that our great party is fully prepared to conduct its governorship primary election already slated to hold on 23rd of June 2021.”

Vanguard reports that the party in its guideline made public put the cost of expression of interest form at N2 million, while the nomination form is N20 million respectively.

Female aspirants and persons living with disability will be granted a 50% discount.

INEC's position contradicts Electoral Act 2010

INEC had in its letter dated June 18, 2021, which was signed by the commission's secretary, stated that APGA failed to notify it of the ad hoc delegates’ congress which the party conducted across the 326 wards in Anambra state.

Reacting to the INEC's position, the party said the commission is not in line with the dictates of section 85(1) of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended as well as a plethora of judicial authorities in that regard.

The party said duly complied with every requirement clearly outlined by INEC.

INEC says APGA may not participate in Anambra guber election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the INEC said a faction of the party led by Victor Oye did not duly notify it of the plan to hold ward congresses ahead of the governorship poll within the 21 days recommended by its regulations and section 85 of the Electoral Act.

It was reported that that the INEC has communicated its position on the matter to the faction in two separate letters.

The commission addressed its position to the principal counsel of a law firm, Omas and Partners, who had earlier written and asked for the information while relying on the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act.

