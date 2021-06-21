Party sources say an unexpected winner may emerge in the race for the national chairman of the ruling APC

Chieftains of the governing party are said to favour an outsider without any political baggage to lead the APC ahead of 2023

Interestingly, one of the serving senators from Niger state is said to be the favourite in this new push for a dark horse

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Leadership newspaper indicates that an unlikely favourite has emerged in the race for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to the report, there are indications that a dark horse may emerge as an occupant for the position.

An anonymous credible party source quoted in the report revealed that the dark horse is a serving senator from Niger state.

Legit.ng checks reveal that the three current senators from Niger state are Bima Muhammad Enagi (Niger south), Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi (Niger north), and Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger east).

Already, two aspirants including a former minister and a serving senator, both from Niger state, are among those who have indicated an interest in the race.

There are, however, indications that the lot may favour the lawmaker.

The source said:

“You should also know that there are two other former governors from the north-central who have indicated interest for the position. One is from Benue state and the other is from Nasarawa state.

“But as l speak to you now the governors are taking their minds off them. The reason is hinged on the fact that the experience they had with the former governor who was the national chairman of the party.”

The chieftain also posited that the senators are making case for the serving senator from Niger state because since the inception of APC, all the national chairmen had been former governors.

The source added:

“There are indications that the serving senator is said to be popular amongst the young political class as he is versatile in managing the diversity and strength of both the old and new generation of politicians.”

According to the chieftain, the old hands that have indicated their ambitions to contest if given the opportunity may throw the party into turmoil

Similarly, Vanguard newspaper reports that stakeholders of the party are shopping for a dark horse that would go in line with the generational leadership transformation agenda of some founding members of the APC.

With the preparation in place, the lot appears to be favouring a serving senator who is the chairman of a very strategic committee in the 9th Senate.

Meanwhile, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has urged the ruling APC to field a southerner as its presidential candidate in 2023.

Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state and serving senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District made the statement in an interview with a radio station on Wednesday, June 16.

According to him, the idea for President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over to a southerner is to ensure justice and fairness.

In a related development, the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) has urged Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to consider joining the 2023 presidential race.

While calling on Osinbajo to declare interest in the 2023 race, the APC support group, appealed to the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw his presidential bid.

Addressing reporters in Abuja including a Legit.ng reporter on behalf of members drawn from the six geo-political zones, PCG’s national coordinator, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed and national secretary, Dr. Eberechukwu Eli Dibia pledged the group’s preparedness for the 2023 polls.

