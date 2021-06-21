ISWAP has finally lost one of its topmost leaders, Amir Modu Kennami, to a gun battle with Nigerian troops

Kennami, who was buried discreetly by his lieutenants, died of bullet wounds he sustained during the attack

For years, villages around Lake Chad have known no peace due to the evil reign of the wanted insurgent and his cohorts

Chad - Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai during an offensive attack around the Lake Chad region killed Amir Kennami also known as ‘One Eye General, a high-profile terrorist of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Confirmed reports have it that Kennami died of bullet wounds he sustained during a gun battle with soldiers attached to 134 Special Forces Battalion led by Lt Col. Ishaya Aliyu Manga.

The troops gave the late ISWAP commander lap and stomach injuries (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

While some subordinates of the terror kingpin were eliminated in the attack, others who helped Kennami to escape after he sustained bullet injuries that later killed him also fled.

PR Nigeria said the late ISWAP insurgent was buried by his lieutenants around Gudumbali in Lake Chad.

An intelligence, as reported by Daily Nigerian, stated:

“The One-Eye deadly terror kingpin had his territories where he carried out terror activities covering communities in Gujba LGA – Lamisuri, Bijur and Dalari villages; Damboa LGA – Bugadam, Talala, Ajigin, Mungusum Gwagwari, Abulam, Ajigin and Doksa villages; Kaga LGA – Borgozo, Alagarno, Goniri Marguba and Konduga aocal government area which included Jewu Lamboa, Limlim villages.

“Over the years, he had grown in power and influence in the ISWAP territorial base on the banks and islands of Lake Chad, and was known for deployment of so-called spiritual warfare tactics during attacks.”

The late criminal is notorious for leading attacks in the Magumeri, Nganzai and Gubio area as well as organising countless operations that have dislodged military bases and formations.

Borno residents react to alleged death of Abubakar Shekau

Meanwhile, some residents of Maiduguri, Borno state had expressed delight over the widely reported alleged death of a Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

A cross-section of residents on Friday, May 21, expressed excitement over the news and prayed it was true.

A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who simply identified himself as Lawan was quoted to have said:

“I am happy like others in Borno about this news and pray it’s real. I also pray that the development will serve as a major breakthrough that will facilitate the end of this crisis.’’

