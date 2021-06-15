- The decision by the federal government to suspend Twitter's operations in Nigeria has triggered a legal dispute at the ECOWAS Court of Justice

- The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) has given an update about its suit filed against the federal government over the matter

- Despite the condemnation that has trailed the suspension of Twitter in the country, the Nigerian government has refused to rescind its decision

Lagos - The ECOWAS Court of Justice has reportedly served a hearing notice on the federal government in the suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) and 176 Nigerians over the suspension of Twitter.

SERAP made the disclosure on its Facebook page on Monday, June 14.

The advocacy organisation stated that the court fixed June 22, 2021, for the hearing of the application for interim orders in the suit.

SERAP urges President Buhari to reverse the ban

SERAP also reiterated its demand for President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the suspension of Twitter.

It said:

''Having been duly served, President Muhammadu Buhari should immediately rescind the suspension of Twitter, pending the hearing of the application, for the sake of the integrity and sanctity of the court, the rule of law, and Nigeria's leadership role in the ECOWAS sub-region.''

PM News reported that the case was filed shortly after the ban on the micro-blogging social media platform was announced by the federal government.

The publication stated that a human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, is representing the 177 plaintiffs in the matter.

Nigerians react to SERAP's court case

However, a Facebook user, Bello Abdussalam Abubakar, who reacted to the post, expressed doubt about the court action filed by SERAP.

He described the ECOWAS Court as a toothless bulldog.

Engr Emma Mejabi, another Facebook user, expressed similar sentiments when he described the court process as a super story.

But Osamuyi Okpame from Benin city, Nigeria, hailed the court action as good.

PDP governors criticise the Twitter ban

Meanwhile, state governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have faulted the Buhari administration over its decision to indefinitely suspend Twitter in Nigeria.

The Cable reported that the PDP governors in a communique issued after a meeting on Monday, June 14, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, gave reasons why the ban should be lifted.

The governors said the ban on Twitter will worsen the country’s unemployment crisis, noting that the ban would hurt Nigerian youth who do not have adequate access to employment and have been relying on Twitter to earn a legitimate income.

