- Arigidi-Akoko, the hometown of late T B Joshua, is now in grief over the loss of one of its beloved children

- Joshua died at the age of 57 years after a brief illness, leaving behind a wife, Evelyn, and three children, one of which is a lawyer

- The people of Arigidi-Akoko said they want the late televangelist to be finally laid in his village, not Lagos state which is the centre of his ministries

Sympathisers in hundred have been thronging to the hometown of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua in Arigidi-Akoko community of Akoko North-West, Ondo state.

Joshua, a 57-year-old respected televangelist and philanthropist was confirmed dead on Sunday, June 6, in a statement released on the official Facebook page of his ministries.

The monarch of Arigidi-Akoko, the hometown of TB Joshua, wants him buried in his village. Credit: BBC Yoruba

Although the cause of his death was not disclosed, he was said to be sick for days and was taken to the hospital for treatment where he eventually gave up the ghost.

People have since been mourning him, with loyalists and friends paying a condolence visit to his hometown in Ondo.

In Arigidi-Akoko, a picture frame of Joshua was placed outside with a condolence register where sympathisers write their names to give final tribute to the deceased founder of The Synagogue.

He must be buried in the village

Speaking on Joshua's death, Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, urged that the remains of the late televangelist must be brought back home for burial.

According to the traditional ruler, Joshua is treasured in his hometown and he must not be buried in Lagos state which is the centre of his ministries.

"They must bury TB Joshua here in the village. We will not accept that he is buried in Lagos state," the monarch told BBC News.

President Buhari mourns

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the death of TB Joshua and sent condolence to his people, describing the demise of the late televangelist as a colossal loss for the country.

In a statement released on his behalf by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president stated that the renowned televangelist will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions but also for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

