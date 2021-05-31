- When 14-year-old Andres Canto got into an argument with his parents, he needed to cool off

- He did so by digging a tunnel in their backyard and has continued to dig for the past six years

- The mancave now boasts a sitting room, bedroom, and Wi-Fi tethered from his phone

Andres Canto was 14-years-old when his parents rejected his idea of going to the local village donned in a tracksuit.

Canto's mancave now boasts a sitting room, bedroom, and Wi-Fi tethered from his phone. Photo credits: @andresiko_16/Real Press).

What could be seen by many as a minor argument angered Canto so much that he looked for ways to vent.

This he did by using his grandfather's axe to dig a hole in the family garden.

Weirdly, what had started as a retaliatory act became an obsession, and soon the hole grew into an underground cave.

Excavation Therapy

After six years of digging, Canto's mancave boasts of steps, a living room, and a bedroom.

Furthermore, it has a heating system, music, and Wi-Fi tethered from his smartphone.

He revealed that there was something therapeutic about digging in the evenings when he got back home from school, which turned him into a part-time excavator.

He revealed, as reported by The Mirror:

"It's great, I have everything I need. It can be tiring to work here as it is wet and there is not much air going around, but I have found my own motivation to keep on digging every day."

Canto's bizarre project got a boost when his friend Andreu joined him with a pneumatic drill, and the two chiselled a 10-foot dwelling underground.

Full-time Project

For a project that began with him pushing out the soil using buckets, Cante began researching excavation techniques and created a homemade pully to aid in taking out the rubble.

The youngster explained:

Sometimes I came across a big stone and it could be frustrating after hours of digging that I had done almost nothing,

He even learnt how to reinforce the ceilings through arched entrances and reinforced columns, ensuring that the cave did not crumble.

Canto reveals that the main challenges he faces are occasional floods during the rainy season, as well as insects, spiders and snails.

