The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came on the mantra of change but years along the line, many Nigerians are unhappy with some factors about the president's government.

In this report, Legit.ng detailed some of the things irritating Nigerians in the Buhari's government.

The perceived northern agenda

Many Nigerians believe the president cares more about the north. In fact, they claim this is the main reason top jobs are offered to northerners especially in the security sector.

Insecurity

Banditry, terrorism, and general insecurity seem to have gained more ground in recent years and many people are not happy with the current administration over this. Hardly can a day passes in the country with tales of one killing or the other.

Poverty

The poverty situation in the country seems to be increasing. In fact, as of 2020, about forty percent of the country's population is said to live below poverty level. Many Nigerians are not happy about the situation.

Unemployment

The Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics, the country's top agency on statics has revealed that Nigeria's Unemployment Rate Increases to 33.3% in Q4 2020 from 27.1% in Q2 2020. This comes under the watch of the current president and Nigerians are not happy about this in any way.

Petrol price

Petrol is very important to Nigerians and as of today, the people of the country are paying premium price for the product. Remember that stable electricity continues to elude the people and the other way to get electricity - petrol - is getting more expensive.

Prices of food and other commodities

Going to the market: Even with N5000, a Nigerian today is poor. Why? the price of foodstuffs is now expensive. Not only this, other essential commodities can only be purchased with top naira. The situation is another reason some Nigerians dislike the current government.

