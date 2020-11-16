Uzodinma says more governors from the opposition will defect to APC

- Governor Uzodinma is confident that the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi will join the APC

- The Imo state governor stated that the ruling party is encouraging governors from the opposition to join its fold

- Uzodinma urged the people of the southeast region to support the ruling party

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75,000 or N38,000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Governor Hope Uzodinma has said that after David Umahi joins the All Progressives Congress (APC), more governors from the opposition will defect to the ruling party.

The Imo state governor made the statement on Monday, November 16, when he visited the APC national secretariat in Abuja, The Nation reported.

Uzodimma says the APC is holding talks with other opposition governors. @GovtOfImoState

Source: Twitter

He said the planned defection of Umahi from the PDP to the APC was sure to happen soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Uzodinma said:

“Today I am being vindicated because we are hearing it and I’m sure few hours from now we get a confirmation that one of our best will be joining the party and is the Governor of Ebonyi State.

“Of course, I will be very glad and it will be my joy to welcome a governor and more governors, not only him, we are still talking more governors to join.”

He noted that it was important for the southeast to be part of the APC in the interest of national integration and cohesion.

Uzodinma disclosed that he visited the party’s headquarters to have a discussion with the APC national chairman and some members of the national working committee (caretaker committee).

Meanwhile, a report by This Day indicated that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting over the planned defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the report, the meeting has been slated for Thursday, November 19 at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Similarly, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the highest advisory organ of the party, is also scheduled to meet on Wednesday, November 18 at the same venue.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Uzodinma: Why Mbaka's prophecy is seen as a mathematical calculation - Ubani| Legit TV

Source: Legit.ng