Deniz Torun, the owner of Luxus Car, a luxury car rental company based in Zurich, Switzerland, claims an alleged Ghanaian stole his Lamborghini car in June.

According to Blick newspaper, a Zurich local media, the specific model of the car is Lamborghini Huracan Spyder (610 hp) while its original number plate is ZG-27482.

The newspaper reports that Torun said he rented the car to a young man with a Ghanaian passport in front of the Hilton Airport Hotel in Opfikon ZH, a municipality in Switzerland.

Below is a picture of the passport shared on Instagram by Luxury Rental Benelux.

A photograph of the passport submitted to Torun by the alleged Ghanaian. Credit: Deniz Torun

Source: UGC

"He was a guest in this hotel, so I trusted him, I did not worry about my Lambo," Torun told the local newspaper.

Torun said the supposed Ghanaian, however, did not return the car on the scheduled date and had upgraded its GPS, making it difficult for him to locate.

The last location Torun tracked the car to was Jestetten, a town in Germany. The police in Zurich have reportedly started investigating the alleged theft.

The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder has a powerful V10 engine and costs a good 200,000 francs in Switzerland, Blick newspaper notes.

Torun, however, said the car has been sighted in the Accra city of Ghana with Nigerian number plate customised with the name, "Chosen 1".

A screenshot of the photo of the car posted on Instagram. Photo credit: Crossifixio.clericuzio

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, the photos of the Lamborghini car were first shared on Instagram by another rental company, Luxury Rental Benelux, via its username, luxuryrentalbenelux.

The car rental also said the car belonged to Torun, which it claimed to be a friend.

It said Torun promised a cash reward of €10,000 for anyone who has tips regarding the current location of the car and how it can be found.

It also claimed that the Ghanaian, after seeing his photos on social media, contacted the owner, begging for a chance to resolve the issue amicably.

"It's embarrassing, please delete the pictures of me. We can do that among ourselves," the man was alleged to have written.

However, Torun told Legit.ng via Facebook chat that the Ghanaian did not reach out to him for amicable resolution as Luxury Rental Benelux claimed.

He, however, admitted that Luxury Rental Benelux sent him the pictures of the stolen car, though he did not know him.

Curiously, Luxury Rental Benelux has also deleted pictures of the car and the alleged thief from its Instagram page.

Note that Legit.ng cannot independently verify the claims by Torun and Luxury Rental Benelux that Lamborghini car allegedly spotted in Ghana with Nigerian plate number belongs to Torun.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a collection of supercars that were seized from the son of Equatorial Guinea's president, Teodorin Obiang Nguema, would be sold off in Switzerland at estimated price $18.7 million.

Swiss prosecutors had in February charged Teodorin for money and misappropriation of public property.

Among the cars to be sold off are Ferraris, Lamborginis, Bentleys and Rolls-Royces owned by the vice president who is also the minister of agriculture will be displayed at Bonmont gold and country club in Cheserex ahead of the auction on Sunday, September 29.

