Moshood Kashimawo Abiola won the mandate of the people on June 12, 1993, when Nigerians of all walks of life shunned religious and ethnic affiliations to cast their votes for him.

However, the election, which is still regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria, was annulled by the then military president, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Legit.ng brings the full results of the election. MKO Abiola won in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, while his opponent, Bashir Tofa, won in 11 states.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari announced on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, that June 12 would be celebrated as the new Democracy Day.

Following the declaration, the president posthumously awarded Chief Moshood Abiola, the adjudged the winner of the cancelled June 12, 1993 election, the highest Honour in the land, GCFR.

Also, about a year after the declaration, the president on Monday, June 10, signed the Public Holiday Amendment Bill into law.

The new law, according to the president's senior special assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, allows public holiday to be declared on June 12 every year, while May 29 is to be a handing-over date and working day.

See full results below:

Full results of the June 12, 1993 election. Source: The Cable.

The June 12, 1993 election was annulled by General Ibrahim Babangida. Source: The Cable.

The June 12, 1993 election is still regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria. Source: The Cable.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa state said that the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day by President Muhammadu Buhari marked the celebration of national unity.

Bindow made the remarks on Thursday, June 7, 2018, while reacting to the declaration of June 12 as the nation’s democracy day.

The governor, who spoke through his special assistant on press and media affairs, Martins Dickson, commended Buhari for deeming it fit to symbolise the day as Democracy Day.

