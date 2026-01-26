A Bombardier Challenger 650 carrying eight people crashed during takeoff at Bangor International Airport on Sunday night

Airport authorities have activated an emergency operations center as first responders worked for hours at the crash site

The FAA and NTSB have launched a joint investigation while air traffic control audio revealed concerns about visibility and deicing shortly before the crash

A private business jet carrying eight people crashed during takeoff at Bangor International Airport in Maine on the evening of Sunday, January 25, which has prompted an immediate emergency response and the closure of the airport.

Federal aviation authorities confirmed the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. local time, as winter weather conditions worsened across the region.

Fire and rescue vehicles have been positioned across the airfield after the airport was shut down overnight. Photo: WABI

Source: Original

According to CNN, the aircraft was identified as a Bombardier Challenger 650. A source briefed on the incident said the number and severity of injuries had not yet been confirmed as of late Sunday.

Airport officials said emergency crews were deployed swiftly after the crash was reported.

Airport shut after crash as rescue continues

The City of Bangor and Bangor International Airport said first responders remained at the scene for several hours while rescue and safety operations continued.

“First responders are still on the scene and are expected to be actively working the site for several more hours before any additional information is available,” the joint statement said.

An officials added that an emergency operations centre had been activated to coordinate the response.

The airport was closed overnight, halting all arrivals and departures. Emergency vehicles were later cleared to move freely across the airfield as authorities secured the crash site.

Snow and low visibility surround the runway where the Bombardier Challenger 650 crashed during takeoff. Stock photo just for illustration.

Source: Getty Images

Crashed jet cleared to take off despite weather

The crash occurred as a significant snowstorm pushed through the Northeast. Conditions in Maine included below freezing temperatures, light snowfall, and reduced visibility.

Audio recordings from air traffic control, obtained from LiveATC.net, captured discussions about low visibility and aircraft deicing shortly before the jet was cleared for takeoff on Runway 33.

Nearly two minutes after clearance, a controller urgently radioed:

“All traffic is stopped on the field! All traffic is stopped on the field!” Another voice soon followed, saying, “Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the crash alongside the National Transportation Safety Board. Federal records show the jet was registered to a limited liability corporation based in Houston, Texas.

Air traffic controllers later indicated there were “three crew and possibly five passengers” on board. Authorities said further updates would be released once investigators complete initial assessments at the scene.

