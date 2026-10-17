A 16-year-old boy and an 80-year-old man died after a Piper Tomahawk II aircraft crashed near Loch Lomond on Friday

The plane, registered to Leading Edge Flight Training in Renfrew, took off from Glasgow Airport at 16:17 and stopped transmitting 20 minutes later

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch launched an inquiry, with temporary airspace restrictions put in place over the crash site

Scotland - Two people, a 16-year-old boy and an 80-year-old man, died on Friday, October 16, after a light aircraft came down near Loch Lomond in Scotland. Emergency services reached the scene at about 16:45, and both victims were pronounced dead at the site. Police confirmed that their next of kin had been notified.

The aircraft involved was a Piper Tomahawk II registered to Leading Edge Flight Training, based in Renfrew, according to the Civil Aviation Authority's aircraft register, BBC reported.

Two people, a 16-year-old boy and an 80-year-old man, have died in a light aircraft crash near Scotland. Note: Photo for illustration only Credit: @Voice7Europe

Source: Twitter

Scotland Plane Crash: The Plane's Final Journey

The aircraft began its day at Cumbernauld Airport, lifting off at 11:46 on Friday morning before making a short 15-minute hop to Glasgow Airport. After a brief stop there until around 13:00, the plane flew north-east for roughly two hours to Newport on Tay, then turned back towards Glasgow. It remained on the ground at Glasgow Airport for just over an hour before departing on what would become its final flight.

The plane took off from Glasgow Airport at 16:17. It stopped transmitting at 16:37, a few miles north-east of Drymen in Stirling, shortly before emergency services were alerted to the crash.

Gavin Birch-Williams, managing director of Glasgow Airport, said:

"We are aware of an incident involving a light aircraft that departed from Glasgow Airport. This is a deeply tragic event, and the thoughts and heartfelt sympathies from all at Glasgow Airport are with the friends and families affected."

Scotland Plane Crash: Investigation Under Way

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has opened an inquiry into the cause of the crash. Temporary airspace restrictions are currently in place above the area around the crash site as investigators carry out their work.

No further details about the identities of the two victims have been released.

Private Jet Loses Door Mid-Air in Abuja

In another report, a Triton Aviation jet sparked panic at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday, October 15, after it lost a door in flight minutes after take-off, forcing the crew to declare an emergency and turn back.

The aircraft, a Bombardier Challenger 600 series jet with registration number T7-SEI and flight identification DWC052, had departed Abuja at 4:17 pm UTC on Runway 22, bound for Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos. At about 4:20 pm, while climbing through 3,000 feet and roughly three nautical miles from the airport, the crew radioed a distress call: "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday."

An incident report showed that the crew notified the air traffic control tower that a door had come open in flight. The approach radar controller immediately directed the aircraft to return to Abuja. Fire and emergency personnel, along with medical teams, were placed on standby and moved to designated positions on the ground.

Source: Legit.ng