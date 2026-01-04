live
Anthony Joshua's Friends' Funeral Live Updates: Coffin Arrives as Video Trends
Joshua posts first image since sad incident
Anthony Joshua has posted his first image since almost losing his life in a Nigerian car crash which saw two close friends, Sina and Latz, tragically pass away.
The pictures, posted on Sunday, January 4, 2026, can be viewed below:
Wake planned for Anthony Joshua’s friends
A wake for both of Joshua's friends will follow at 3 pm in North London.
Reports suggested Joshua himself had yet to decide whether to attend after paying his respects in Nigeria.
Coffin arrives for Anthony Joshua’s friend
The service began at 10 am at the London Central Mosque, 146 Park Road, London NW8 7RG.
A solemn moment unfolded at the worship centre as the coffin arrived for the janaza prayers of Joshua’s friends.
The video can be watched below:
