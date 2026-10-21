Victor Osimhen netted his first UEFA Champions League goal of the season against LOSC Lille

Osimhen raised his hands without celebrating, a gesture that caught the attention of fans watching the match

The Nigerian forward's restrained reaction is linked to his history with the French club he faced on the night

Victor Osimhen scored his first UEFA Champions League goal of the season on Tuesday when Galatasaray faced LOSC Lille, bringing his total for the Turkish club to four goals across all competitions.

The Nigeria international found the net but chose not to celebrate, instead raising both hands in the air after scoring.

Victor Osimhen did not celebrate after scoring against Lille. Photo by Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

The subdued reaction drew immediate attention from supporters who were puzzled by the gesture.

Why Osimhen didn't celebrate against Lille

The reason behind the decision was personal history. Osimhen previously played for Lille during the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season, a campaign that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Transfermarkt, he made 38 appearances for the French club during that period, scoring 18 goals and contributing six assists, a remarkable return that established him as one of Europe's most exciting young forwards at the time.

His performances at Lille were the platform that led to his €70 million transfer to Napoli, where he went on to become one of Serie A's most feared strikers.

Scoring against his former club while choosing not to celebrate reflects the respect many footballers show towards teams that played a significant role in shaping their careers.

Source: Legit.ng