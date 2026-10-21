Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen turned down a management approach from Jorge Mendes, the agent who once represented Cristiano Ronaldo

Mendes' chief advisor travelled to Istanbul to meet Osimhen and reportedly offered to secure him a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid

Osimhen said he only works with his lawyer and that his focus remains on Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen has turned down a management offer from Jorge Mendes, one of the most powerful football agents in the world and a former representative of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Turkish journalist Ali Naci Küçük, speaking to 343 Digital, revealed that Mendes' Chief Advisor, Umberto Saldavor, flew to Istanbul three weeks ago specifically to hold talks with the Super Eagles striker.

Victor Osimhen rejected an offer from super agent Jorge Mendes to broker a deal to Barcelona or Real Madrid last summer. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Turkish outlet Habersarikirmizi, Küçük said the offer from Saldavor came with a bold promise.

"During the offer, he used the phrase 'Barcelona, Real Madrid, whichever you want, I can take you there,'" the journalist said.

Osimhen, however, was not swayed. His response, as relayed by Küçük, was straightforward:

"I only work with my lawyer, I'm happy at Galatasaray."

Osimhen's commitment to Galatasaray

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a permanent basis in July 2025, when Galatasaray paid Napoli €75 million to secure his signature.

As seen on Transfermarkt, his arrival followed a successful loan spell during the 2024/25 season, in which he helped the Istanbul club claim the Turkish Super Lig title.

Osimhen has previously attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in European football.

During last summer's transfer window, his name was linked with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Despite the interest, the 27-year-old forward stayed put as reports also indicated that he rejected bids worth between €120 million and €130 million from European clubs, as well as an approach from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Osimhen's decision to decline Mendes' approach is consistent with that pattern.

When contacted about the latest offer, Osimhen made his current priorities clear, saying, "Right now, all my concentration is on Galatasaray."

What comes next for Osimhen

Whether Osimhen will remain in Turkey beyond the current season is still an open question.

The January transfer window is approaching, and the summer of 2027 could yet bring renewed interest from clubs across Europe and beyond.

For now, though, Osimhen appears settled in Istanbul and focused on performing for Galatasaray rather than entertaining offers, however high-profile the source may be.

Osimhen rated as Galatasaray's greatest striker

In another development, Legit.ng reported that respected commentator Volkan Demirel named Osimhen the greatest striker in Turkish Super Lig history.

The praise came despite Galatasaray’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona, with Demirel ranking Osimhen above stars such as Nicolas Anelka, Bafétimbi Gomis and Mario Gómez.

Source: Legit.ng