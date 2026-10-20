Barcelona suffered a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League matchday three despite a goal from Lamine Yamal

PSG took the lead through Desire Doue before a five-goal second half saw Lucas Hernandez, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz add to their tally

Yamal's goal reignited debate about his Ballon d'Or chances, with Harry Kane remaining the leading favourite ahead of the October 26 ceremony

Barcelona suffered a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their UEFA Champions League matchday three fixture, with Lamine Yamal's goal proving little more than a consolation in a night dominated by the French side.

Desire Doue broke the deadlock for PSG, who held their lead into the break before the second half turned into a high-scoring affair. Xavi Espart and Yamal found the net for Barcelona, but Lucas Hernandez, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz all scored for PSG to seal the commanding victory.

Lamine Yamal after Barcelona's 4-2 loss to PSG. Photo by Mustafa Yalcin.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the loss, Yamal's goal drew widespread attention given his standing heading into the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony. The strike was widely described as brilliant, though voting for the award has already closed, meaning it will have no direct bearing on the outcome.

Yamal's performance on the night was considered below his usual standard overall, but the quality of his goal may yet influence perception among those evaluating his season before the winner is announced later this month.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

The 19-year-old is expected to finish on the podium for the second consecutive year, having come runner-up at the 2025 ceremony behind PSG's Ousmane Dembele.

Harry Kane remains the frontrunner for the 2026 Ballon d'Or as the countdown to the October 26 ceremony continues. Kylian Mbappe, Rodri and Lionel Messi are among those expected to round out the top five, while PSG players are tipped to dominate much of the rest of the top ten, given the club's strong form this season.

Gnabry tips Kane for Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng previously reported that Serge Gnabry backs Bayern Munich teammate Harry Kane to win the Ballon d'Or after his exploits.

The former Arsenal star claimed that Kane has done enough to win the award after his remarkable performance for Bayern Munich and England.

Source: Legit.ng