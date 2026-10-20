Former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry publicly backed his Bayern Munich team-mate Harry Kane for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Gnabry made the comments ahead of Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League clash against Arsenal

Kane lead all Ballon d'Or nominees with 73 goals and 8 assists in the year under review

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry has come out in support of Harry Kane winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or, arguing that the Bayern Munich striker has done more than enough to earn the prestigious award.

Gnabry made the remarks ahead of Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League matchday three fixture against Arsenal at Allianz Arena.

Serge Gnabry backs Harry Kane to win 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht.

Source: Getty Images

Kane faces stiff competition from Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe for the top individual honour in football.

Gnabry backs Kane for Ballon d'Or

The German winger, who spent several years at Arsenal before joining Bayern Munich, spoke warmly about his club team-mate and the qualities that make him deserving of the award.

"It would be lovely, you always wish it for a team-mate of yours to have that success or to get that trophy," Gnabry said via Independent.

“Has he done enough? I think you always talk about a lot of different markers as to what is needed to win the Ballon d'Or.

“But he had an incredible year, so for me of course he's done enough. He's showed his quality and he's a key player to our team so those are big attributes to win such a trophy. I would wish it for him, for sure.”

Beyond personal sentiment, Kane's statistics provide a compelling case. According to official Ballon d'Or figures, Kane recorded 73 goals and eight assists during the period under review, giving him the highest goal contributions of any player on the nominee list.

The England captain has been central to Bayern Munich's attacking play, while also leading the Three Lions on the international stage, a combination that Gnabry believes sets him apart from the other contenders.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Legit.ng previously reported the updated Ballon d'Or rankings seven days before the award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London.

London-born Harry Kane is the favourite for the award and could become the fourth Englishman to win the award, the first since 2001.

Source: Legit.ng