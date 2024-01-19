Live Updates: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement on Ogun, Nasarawa, Delta, Other 2023 Gov Elections
The Supreme Court is set to deliver final judgements in the disputes over the March 18, 2023, governorship elections today, Friday, January 19.
The states whose governorship elections appeal the apex court will deliver judgements include Nasarawa, Delta, Gombe, Kebbi, and Ogun.
8:48 AM
Supreme Court: Governors who fates are to be decided
Dapo Abiodun (Ogun)
Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta)
Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe)
Nasir Idris (Kebbi)
Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa)