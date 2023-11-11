Sorting, Counting of Votes Begin in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo 2023 Governorship Elections: Live Updates
Voting has ended, and sorting and counting of votes have started in some polling units in the Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo 2023 Governorship Elections.
3:17 PM
Amauda village hall polling unit, Amaimo ward, Ikeduru LGA, Imo state
APC - 16
PDP - 14
Registered voters - 55
Accredited voters - 30
3:16 PM
PDP Wins First Polling Unit in Imo
PDP - 77
APC - 17
Labour Party - 4