Nigeria 2023 Governorship Elections Live Results: Counting of Votes Begins
Politics

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Nigeria 2023 Governorship Election Live Results are now trickling in many Polling Units. Voting has ended in many PUs and the sorting and counting of votes have commenced in the 2023 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

Votes counting/2023 governorship elections/INEC
Polling clerks start to count the votes at a polling station after completing the voting process in Abuja on February 25. Photo: Adam Abu-bashal/Anadolu Agency
Source: Getty Images

The elections are being keenly contested by the candidates of the ruling APC, the Opposition PDP, the Labour Party, (APC), NNPP and other political parties.

Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides you with live updates of the accurate results from the polling units.

2:05 PM

Polling Unit: LORD'S WAY JUNCTION, Eti-Osa LGA

PU Code: 24/08/07/022

APC - 29

Labour Party - 18

PDP - 01

2:03 PM

Polling Unit: ENTRANCE OF SAMUEL ADEDOYIN STR., Eti-Osa LGA

PU Code: 24/08/02/057

APC -

Labour Party - 3

PDP -

2:01 PM

Polling Units: WATER CORPORATION RD. OPP. ENTERPRISE HUBS, Eti-Osa LGA

PU Code: 24/08/02/073

APC - 3

Labour Party - 3

PDP - 2

