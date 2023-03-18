Nigeria 2023 Governorship Elections Live Results: Counting of Votes Begins
Nigeria 2023 Governorship Election Live Results are now trickling in many Polling Units. Voting has ended in many PUs and the sorting and counting of votes have commenced in the 2023 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.
The elections are being keenly contested by the candidates of the ruling APC, the Opposition PDP, the Labour Party, (APC), NNPP and other political parties.
Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides you with live updates of the accurate results from the polling units.
Polling Unit: LORD'S WAY JUNCTION, Eti-Osa LGA
PU Code: 24/08/07/022
APC - 29
Labour Party - 18
PDP - 01
Polling Unit: ENTRANCE OF SAMUEL ADEDOYIN STR., Eti-Osa LGA
PU Code: 24/08/02/057
APC -
Labour Party - 3
PDP -
Polling Units: WATER CORPORATION RD. OPP. ENTERPRISE HUBS, Eti-Osa LGA
PU Code: 24/08/02/073
APC - 3
Labour Party - 3
PDP - 2