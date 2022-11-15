President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Bola Tinubu as well as other Party stalwarts are present at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, Plateau State venue of the Presidential campaign flag-off as the event commenced at about 12.45 pm.

Mammoth Crowd as APC Flags Off Presidential Campaign in Jos. Photo credit: Festus Keyamo

Source: Twitter

Supporters of the Party who are in high spirits filled the over 40,000-capacity stadium as security agents strive to maintain order and those who could not gain entrance filled the adjoining streets causing gridlock.

Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides live updates of the event.