2023: PDP Is Dead, They Can’t Come Back to Power, Tinubu Declares
President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Bola Tinubu as well as other Party stalwarts are present at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, Plateau State venue of the Presidential campaign flag-off as the event commenced at about 12.45 pm.
Supporters of the Party who are in high spirits filled the over 40,000-capacity stadium as security agents strive to maintain order and those who could not gain entrance filled the adjoining streets causing gridlock.
The fate of Nigeria's main opposition PDP has been predicted by the presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
At the official flag-off of the APC presidential campaign in Jos on Tuesday, Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos state noted that the PDP would be defeated woefully and will not return back to power in 2023.
Tinubu said,
"Whether we follow the constitution or not, democracy or not, we will never allow the PDP to retain power in 2023. Because the 2023 elections is not just an election but a fight."
Buhari has done well for Nigeria, APC chairman Adamu boasts
Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress at the official flag-off of the Bola Tinubu campaign that the party and President Muhammadu Buhari have done well for all of Nigeria.
He noted that the ruling party is in the race to win at all levels.
Adamu said, "The political opponents can make efforts, to run the race against us but we will emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections."