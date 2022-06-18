The INEC collation centre where the results of the Ekiti governorship election will be compiled and officially announced has been set up.

There are a few INEC officials around and two party agents present, according to TheCable.

INEC Set to Begin Official Collation of Results in Ado-Ekiti. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

The Collation Centre in the INEC office situated along new Iyin road, in Ado-Ekiti.

