Saturday, June 18, is the day the electorate in Ekiti state has been waiting to choose who will lead them as governor at least for the next four years.

For the most part, the battle will be between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The governorship candidates representing these parties are as follows:

Olabisi Kolawole - PDP

Olusegun Oni - SDP

Abiodun Oyebanji -APC

Before now, there are claims that efforts have been made to get Oni to step down, but the former state governor who defected from the PDP after losing the gubernatorial primary to Kolawe had insisted that he is going nowhere.

So far, the tension is high, while security operatives have been deployed to all the local governments in the state ahead of Saturday.

However, by his estimation, Oni has stated that he is not satisfied with the security arrangement so far.

We only hope there are no loopholes where men of the underworld will unleash terror while voters exercise their franchise on Saturday.