The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be conducting its much-awaited presidential primary after which a flagbearer is supposed to emerge to face candidates in other parties during the 2023 general elections.

The date and the venue of the primary are Saturday, May 28, and M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abuja, respectively, and all seem almost set for the battle to commence.

The venue for the primary is the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abuja (Photo: Douye Diri)

Source: Facebook

The fate of the aspirants, after many campaigns, consultations, and tours, will be decided by 811 ad hoc delegates of the PDP.

Not less than 774 delegates were elected at the local government congresses of the opposition much earlier.

The PDP aspirants ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar; a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; a former governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose and Teriela Oliver.

Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, Udom Emmanuel, and an investment banker and economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen are also in the race

The rest are former Senate President Pius Anyim, ex-President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Sam Ohuabunwa, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; Charles Ugwu, and Chikwendu Kalu.

Although former President Olusegun Obasanjo had stated that Hayatu-deen has the knowledge to turn Nigeria around, especially in terms of national economy, political observers believe that the primary is a battle for supremacy majorly between Wike, Atiku and Saraki.

But politics is volatile in Nigeria, so stay glued to Legit.ng for live updates on the primary.