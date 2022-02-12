The much-talked-about Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections which will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are here at last and political parties are bracing up to lock horns in the battle.

As scheduled by INEC, the elections are expected to begin by 8:30 am and end at 2:30 pm.

Not less than 473 candidates from 14 political parties are contesting in the polls, while 363 of the candidates eyeing 62 councillorship positions in the six area councils.

But the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had earlier disclosed that there will be no voting in 593 polling units during the elections.

To ensure utmost security across the areas, the police force has reinstated a curfew from 8am to 3pm.