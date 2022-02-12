Live Update: Police Command In FCT Reveals Criminals' Evil Plot During Elections
The much-talked-about Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections which will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are here at last and political parties are bracing up to lock horns in the battle.
As scheduled by INEC, the elections are expected to begin by 8:30 am and end at 2:30 pm.
Not less than 473 candidates from 14 political parties are contesting in the polls, while 363 of the candidates eyeing 62 councillorship positions in the six area councils.
But the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had earlier disclosed that there will be no voting in 593 polling units during the elections.
To ensure utmost security across the areas, the police force has reinstated a curfew from 8am to 3pm.
Police command in FCT reveals criminals' evil plot during elections
The police command in the FCT has disclosed that some criminals are plotting to disrupt the elections.
Babaji Sunday, the commissioner for police in the FCT made this revelation in a security briefing on the election.
Sunday stated:
“Based on credible intelligence available to FCT police command, criminals are planning to explore the absence of restrictions of movement earlier announced to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the area council elections."
Absence of election officials drags suspence
No election officials as at 8:58 am at Customs, Karu FHA. Security operatives said they have been on ground since 6am. Helicopters also hovering around the area.