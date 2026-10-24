Qatar has outlined a step-by-step process for foreigners who wish to apply for permanent residence in the country

Applicants will need specific technical requirements before they can even begin submitting their application online

The process involves multiple stages, and applicants must wait for official messages before they can proceed further

For Nigerians and other foreigners living and working in Qatar, a pathway to permanent residence has become clearer, with the country's Ministry of Interior detailing how eligible individuals can apply for a Permanent Residence Card through an online portal.

The process is fully digital, but applicants must meet certain technical requirements before they can begin. A smart ID card with activated e-services is compulsory, along with a smart card reader device that must be connected to a computer during the application process.

Qatar lists application process for foreigners seeking permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Application process for Qatar permanent residency

Once those requirements are in place, applicants are directed to the Ministry of Interior's official website, where they navigate to the "Electronic Services" section, then select "Residence Service" before choosing the "Permanent Residence Card" option.

From there, a new application window must be opened, and applicants are asked to select the category that best applies to their situation before clicking "Next."

A list of persons who qualify under that category will then appear on the screen. Applicants select the relevant individuals by ticking the box beside each person's ID number before proceeding.

Qatar PR: What happens after application submission?

After submission, the applicant receives a text message confirming that their application has been received. A payment receipt is generated at this stage, which can either be printed or saved digitally. At this point, the first phase of the application is complete, and the applicant must wait for a follow-up message before doing anything further.

When the second message arrives, applicants are required to log back into the website and upload supporting documents as specified by the relevant committee, using their ID number as a reference. Once their own documents are uploaded, a further screen appears prompting the upload of documents for any other individuals linked to the application. Completing this step marks the end of the second phase.

Applicants can monitor the status of their submission at any time through the "follow-up" option available on the portal.

For many Nigerians in the japa wave who have chosen Qatar as their destination, understanding the formal route to long-term residency could be a significant step towards greater stability abroad.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng