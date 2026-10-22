Malta's immigration authority has outlined the steps self-employed foreigners must follow before applying for a residence permit in the country

Applicants must first secure an Employment Licence through Jobsplus before their residence permit application can even be submitted

The permit fees and duration rules differ between first-time applicants and those seeking renewals, with renewals stretching up to three years

Malta has published the conditions under which foreign nationals who are self-employed can obtain a work and residence permit

Malta's national identity and residency authority, Identità, clarifies a process that requires applicants to clear several steps before their application is even considered.

Malta lists requirements for self-employed foreigners to get work permit. Photo: Getty

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Malta work permit: Requirements for self-employed foreigners

Self-employed foreigners must first apply to Jobsplus, the country's employment agency, to obtain an Employment Licence before they can submit a residence permit application. The licence serves as a prerequisite, and the application for it must be submitted through Jobsplus' Employment Licences Unit.

First-time applicants are required to pay a fee of €100. For those renewing their permits, the cost is €100 per year for however long the renewed permit runs, with renewals potentially covering up to three years. A three-year renewal period is only available if the Employment Licence itself covers that same duration.

Malta's authorities have also drawn a clear distinction between self-employment and employment through a company. Any person performing work for a registered company is classified as an employee of that company, regardless of whether they hold shares, sit on the board as a director, or function as an Ultimate Beneficial Owner. If such a person carries out an executive function within that company, they must apply for a Single Work Permit rather than a self-employment residence permit.

What self-employment means under Maltese law

The country's definition of self-employment is anchored in its Subsidiary Legislation 452.108, the Employment Status National Standard Order, which describes self-employment as work carried out independently.

This legal grounding means the classification is not a matter of personal arrangement but of formal statutory definition.

For those who lose their residence card or need to update their address during the permit period, Identità directs applicants to download a dedicated Change in Address or Lost/Stolen/Damaged Card Form and follow the stated requirements to resolve the matter.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng