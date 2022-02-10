A groom's outfit to his white wedding occasion has been greeted with outrage as photos from the occasion went viral

The unidentified groom showed up wearing washed grey jeans, casual trainers and a black t-shirt

His unusual casual outfit was in sharp contrast to the glamorous white dress his young bride rocked for the occasion

Couples try to look their best on wedding days and go as far as hiring attires just to ensure their special day is memorable, but this is not the case of a man who recently tied the knot.

The unperturbed groom turned up for the occasion in a black Palm Angels t-shirt on a washed grey jeans while rocking casual trainers.

He rocked a washed jeans Photo Credit: Screengrabs from TikTok video shared by @violetprice6x

The bride looked glamorous

The bride reportedly 16 years of age and identified as Catherine Nicholson looked breath-taking in her attire.

In a photostory shared by her 16-year-old self-acclaimed best friend Violet Price on TikTok, Catherine is seen in a mermaid-styled wedding gown that had cinched waist and a lace train.

A video that preceded the photostory shared by Violet showed the two teenagers enjoying a fairground ride and was captioned:

"'My best friend a couple of months ago telling me she ain't gunna fall in love."

Watch the video below:

Netizens slam the groom for his choice of outfit

Nia Louise stated:

"You're telling me he turned up to his wedding in a palm angels shirt."

Daisy Rose remarked:

"The difference in their wedding day outfits I cba."

Bert Debruyne wrote:

"Surprised he isn't wearing airpods."

Robz and Kc reacted:

"His outfit shows he ain't serious."

