Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy announced the end of his relationship with Brenda following DNA test results delivered on Tuesday, October 20, 2026

The paternity test, conducted by Microafia Healthcare, examined genetic samples from Stevo and the child known as Dragon Junior

Speculation about the child's biological parentage had been circulating since shortly after his birth in late 2025, fuelled partly by claims from Stevo's former manager

Kenyan rapper and comedian Stevo Simple Boy has officially ended his relationship with Brenda, the mother of his child, after a DNA paternity test conducted by Microafia Healthcare concluded he is not the biological father of the boy known as Dragon Junior.

The results were delivered on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with a medical practitioner reading the findings aloud.

Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy confirms separation from Brenda following DNA test results involving their son. Photo: stevosimpleboy8

Source: Instagram

The test examined genetic samples from both Stevo, whose legal name is Stephen Otieno Sr., and the child, Stephen Otieno Junior, who was born to the couple in late 2025.

The practitioner stated that genetic mismatches were found at multiple points during the examination.

"Based on the DNA profiles generated from the sample submitted of Stephen Otieno Sr. and Stephen Otieno Jr., Stephen Otieno Sr., you are not the biological father of Stephen Otieno Jr. Mismatches were observed in 11 of the loci tested," the practitioner said.

Stevo Simple Boy addresses the paternity test outcome

Hours after the findings became public, Stevo took to his Instagram page to issue a formal statement.

The rapper acknowledged that coming to terms with the outcome had been an emotional process, but said he was committed to handling it with composure.

"Following the DNA test results, I wish to officially announce that Brenda and I are no longer together as a couple. The results have been difficult to process, but I have chosen to handle this matter with dignity and respect for everyone involved. I ask my fans and the public to respect my privacy as I navigate this chapter of my life," he wrote.

Stevo also extended gratitude to Microafia Healthcare for their professional conduct throughout the process, adding that his attention would now shift back to his music and career.

Stevo Simple Boy parts ways with Brenda after DNA test settles questions about Dragon Junior’s biological father. Photo: stevosimpleboy8

Source: Instagram

Questions around Dragon Junior's paternity

Doubts about the child's biological parentage had been in circulation for some time, surfacing not long after Dragon Junior's birth.

Much of the early public discussion was driven by comments made by Geoffrey Machabe, Stevo's former manager, who later withdrew his claims.

Despite that retraction, the conversation continued to gain traction on social media, eventually prompting the official test.

With the results now made public, the question of paternity has been formally settled, marking a significant and painful turning point in the rapper's personal life.

Read Stevo Simple Boy's Instagram post confirming his breakup below:

Mohbad’s son's DNA case faces fresh adjournment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the court hearing on the DNA case involving late singer Mohbad’s son, Liam, was adjourned until November 16, 2026, following concerns raised by a family seeking to join the suit.

The family’s lawyer questioned the proposed testing centre, sample collection and preservation procedures, and delays in transferring samples, claiming that a previous result was inconclusive.

He stressed that the family was not opposed to the DNA test but wanted a transparent process that would protect the integrity of the results.

Source: Legit.ng