United Nigeria Airlines plans to start cargo flights from Ekiti Airport in January 2027, potentially giving farmers and businesses access to wider markets

Daily passenger flights are also planned, but the airline has not announced a launch date

Ekiti aims to finish airport upgrades by the end of 2026, including lighting and power projects to support round-the-clock operations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

United Nigeria Airlines has announced plans to begin cargo operations at Ekiti Airport in January 2027, potentially opening new routes to market for farmers, traders and other businesses in the state.

The airline also plans to introduce daily passenger flights into and out of Ekiti, although it has not announced a commencement date for the expanded passenger service.

New Nigerian airport draws airline traffic as United Nigeria airline sets new flight date. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Its Executive Chairman, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, disclosed the plans during the commissioning of Reeve Energy Limited’s aviation fuel tank farm at the airport.

Cargo flights offer businesses new opportunities

Okonkwo said the airline intended to activate a cargo component of its operations by January, enabling businesses to transport goods from Ekiti to other Nigerian destinations and potentially overseas.

He mentioned London as a possible international destination. However, the proposed cargo service would depend on the state’s readiness and arrangements with the airline, according to a report by Daily Sun.

“If you have cargo by January, we will be the first to lift your commercial cargo,” he said.

The announcement signals a potential boost for businesses seeking wider markets, particularly agricultural producers. However, details of cargo schedules, pricing, capacity and confirmed destinations were not provided.

Airline explains Ekiti partnership

Explaining how the partnership began, Okonkwo said United Nigeria Airlines neither applied nor lobbied for the arrangement and paid no bribe to secure it.

According to him, the state government conducted its own assessment, compared available airlines and approached UNA based on its fleet and operational capabilities.

He said the airline had demonstrated its commitment by accepting lower passenger numbers during periods of weak demand, sometimes carrying 40 passengers instead of 50.

Okonkwo described the decision as a sacrifice reflecting confidence in the partnership and the government’s commitment to developing the airport.

He also described UNA as Nigeria’s second-largest consumer of aviation fuel after Air Peace, saying its growing operations could support demand at the newly commissioned fuel facility.

Ekiti targets infrastructure upgrades

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who presided over the event, pledged continued government support for the airport and private investors.

He said the state aimed to complete ongoing airport upgrades before the end of 2026, including work on the Instrument Landing System and an aerodrome ground lighting project costing more than ₦10 billion.

According to the governor, completing the upgrades would allow the airport to support round-the-clock operations, giving airlines greater flexibility to land beyond daylight hours.

Oyebanji said the Instrument Landing System upgrade had received certification, while work on the ground lighting infrastructure was ongoing.

Independent power supply planned

Airlines are set to commence operations in a new Nigerian airport. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The governor also disclosed plans to secure an independent power producer for the airport, with the aim of making the facility self-sufficient in electricity supply.

He commended Reeve Energy for investing in Ekiti and assured other investors of government support.

The fuel facility, planned lighting improvements and proposed electricity project form part of efforts to strengthen airport operations.

For businesses awaiting cargo services, January 2027 remains the airline’s stated target, while the launch of daily passenger flights and the completion of supporting infrastructure remain developments to watch in the coming months.

Nigerian airline announces flight suspension

Legit.ng earlier reported that United Nigeria Airlines and Air Peace both halted domestic flight operations on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, after aviation unions grounded activities at airports in Lagos and Abuja through coordinated industrial action.

The disruption began as early as 5 am in Lagos, where union members restricted entry to terminals at Murtala Muhammed Airport. Entrances to Air Peace terminals in both cities were barricaded, preventing scheduled departures and leaving passengers stranded across the airline's network.

Source: Legit.ng