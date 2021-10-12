A major project will soon hug the skylines of Asaba, the Delta state capital starting from December 2021

The project will be one of the legacies of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who has been hailed for his exemplary performance

More importantly, the facility will be named after a respected traditional ruler in the state, Obi Professor Chike Edozien

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, October 12 said the multi-billion naira state secretariat named after the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Professor Chike Edozien, would be inaugurated in the early part of December 2021.

Okowa made this known in an interview with journalists shortly after inspecting the state-of-the-art facilities at the secretariat and the new technical college in Asaba.

Governor Okowa said the multi-billion naira Delta secretariat will be inaugurated in December 2021. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

On the maintenance of the magnificent structure when in use, he said that alternative management service was being worked out to ensure that the secretariat complex stood the test of time.

Okowa disclosed that the project would be powered 24 hours by the independent power plant of the state government.

He added:

“I think that the test run has been done in terms of power supply and others and one beautiful thing is that it is powered from the captive power that we have (the independent power plant that supplies power to the Government House and other government offices).

“So, we are guaranteed a 24-hour power supply which makes it very unique.”

On the decision of the state government to name the edifice after Prof. Chike Edozien the governor said the traditional ruler's tenure brought remarkable peace and sustainable development to the state capital.

He emphasised that naming the secretariat after the Asagba of Asaba was part of a tribute to him for his belief in the unity of the state.

Governor Okowa keen on entrepreneurship development in Delta

Meanwhile, Delta state government on Wednesday, September 15 expressed readiness to partner with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in developing youths in the state with skills and entrepreneurship development.

Governor Okowa stated his government’s intention when he received on a courtesy visit, the executive members of Edo/Delta chapter of the association at Government House, Asaba.

He commended the group for its contributions to the economic development of the state and assured them that his administration would partner MAN to train youths in the state on relevant skills.

Source: Legit