A lady has described herself and hubby as pros after recently welcoming a set of twins, which happens to be her third set of twins in five years.

32-year-old Jolene Mckee, a Brooklyn, New York resident, had initially suffered a miscarriage before falling pregnant three months later with her first set of twins, Peyton and Paige who are both five years old.

Daily Mail reports that Jolene and her 33-year-old husband Andrew now have a total of six kids, three boys and three girls with the new additions being three-month-old Aiden and Jaiden.

Describing it as a blessing, Jolene remarked that she had never for once imagined having such a big family.

The stunned lady said she was so sure when she fell pregnant the third time that it wouldn't run out to be twins, Metro.co.uk reports.

She said:

''...I thought it would definitely be just one baby.

''So when we found out it was twins for the third time we were in shock.

''The doctor was just as shocked as us.''

