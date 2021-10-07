A video of an American man who flew into the country and his Nigerian lover having a nice time has sparked reactions on social media

It is reported that the unidentified foreigner had left his American spouse to keep company with the lady in the video who is also his wife

In the video, the lady could be overheard saying that her intention is to make sure the man doesn't go back to his white wife

A Nigerian lady has vowed not to allow her Oyinbo lover to return to his American wife.

Her statement was captured in a video shared by @gossipboyz1 on Instagram in which the two were spotted hanging out together.

The lady was spotted hanging out with her married lover Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipboyz1

While the lady made the remark with a grin on her face, the man seemed unperturbed as he smiled for the camera.

It is alleged that the man has two wives, an American lady and the Nigerian woman.

He was said to have flown into Nigeria to spend time with the lady.

Social media reacts

@safiat_jibrin said:

"Mumu. mind your business and stay away from social media."

@its_jennifer_lawrence117 stated:

"This one don go oh Weldon my dear you are doing well."

@sandyfroshh wrote:

"That mam don’t sound American at all. He sound like he from the Caribbean."

@richardcross23 said:

"Don't make her angry o with that teeth she gather so."

@poshmimz remarked:

"Abeg where i fit get my own all the way from Los Angeles."

Oyinbo lady returns to America leaving behind the Nigerian man she married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo lady had left the Nigerian man she married and returned back to America.

The Nigerian man, an indigene of Akwa Ibom, had met his American heartthrob Migdalia Vasquez in 2017 and proposed to her in October of that same year.

Two years later, the lovebirds sealed their love with a holy matrimony which held at Federal Ministry of Interior, Port Harcourt on the 25th of October, 2019 and then the wedding held the following day.

However, Vasquez flew back to the US two weeks after the wedding and hasn't set sights on her husband since then.

