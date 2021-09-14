A 100-year-old great-great-grandmother has further proven that old age is not an excuse to be physically inactive

The woman identified as Edith Murway-Traina holds the Guinness World Records title for the oldest competitive powerlifter

According to great-great-grandmother, she loves to hear the applause of the crowd and likes proving naysayers wrong

Edith, who is a mother of five children that are still living, said she loves it when people applaud her

A 100-year-old woman, Edith Murway-Traina, has continued to prove that old age shouldn't be a barrier to achieving success.

The great-great-grandma was recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest competitive female powerlifter.

Photo credit: The New York Post

Proving people wrong

Speaking with The Post, Edith said she always proves people wrong when they tell her she can't do something.

In her words:

"I’m kind of annoying. Tell me I can’t do something, and I will prove that I can. That’s more or less or my attitude.”

She loves to be applauded

According to Edith who used to be a dance instructor, she loves to hear the applause of the crowd. She said there is nothing better than the feeling that comes with accomplishment.

In September 2019, Edith broke the record for oldest powerlifter by hulking upwards of 150 pounds at 98.

The woman, who works three times a week, is preparing for another competition in November.

She is a mother of five, grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 10 and great-great-grandmother of two.

84-year-old lifts 88kg of weight, adorable video inspires many

In similar news, an 84-year-old woman identified as Carrie Reece has got social media users talking after a video of her workout routine was shared on Instagram.

The woman could be seen in the inspiring video lifting weight of 195 lbs (88kg) at 5am. Carrie lifted the weight from the ground effortlessly and dropped it after two seconds.

Captioning the video, @oldskooliron wrote:

"Here she is again, even talking a little smack at 5am and 84yr Carrie Reece (powerlifting grandma) smoking 195lbs with plenty left in the tank."

