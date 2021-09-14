A Nigerian woman took to the dancefloor at a wedding ceremony to thrill guests with her amazing dance moves

In the video that was shared on Facebook, the woman could be seen coordinating the dance as other guests took a cue from her

Many who attended the wedding were entertained and social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to commend the woman

A Nigerian woman recently got people entertained on social media after a heartwarming video of her son's wedding ceremony made it to Facebook.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @paulakingbola, the groom's mother led the guests to the dance floor and coordinated different dancing moves that got many screaming.

The groom's mum and some guests thrilled many with amazing dancing moves. Photo credit: @paulakingbola

Source: Instagram

Three rows of people were formed and the woman took her place in the middle coordinating the dance which thrilled other guests and people who saw the video on social media.

Master KG's hit song Jerusalema featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo blared out of the speakers as the woman and her co-dancers displayed their dancing skills.

The DJ then changed the song to Small Doctor's Penalty which made the dancers go gaga.

Social media reacts

Nigerian wedding on Facebook reposted the video and many flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reacting, a Facebook user identified as Amara Phina said:

"If my mom did not dance like this that day, my wedding will be till Dawn no going home till she dance."

Ify Lizzy commented:

"Swaggerlicious mama. I love the vibes."

Oluwakemi Odusanya Okulaja wrote:

"So beautiful!. This mummy got vibes o."

Oludamilola Adeboyejo Adeusi commented:

"Too much swagger long live mama."

Happy West said:

"This is amazing."

Groom's father warms hearts with amazing dancing steps

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian father got social media users talking after displaying swag and amazing dance steps in a cute video during his son's wedding ceremony.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the man could be seen dancing to Chinko Ekun's Able God as he was decked in a white agbada.

The man took to the dance floor as his son and the latter's groomsmen stood behind him to mimic his dance steps which sent the guests into a frenzy.

Source: Legit Nigeria