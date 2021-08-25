Nollywood was thrown into mourning after yet another actor, Stanley Okoro passed away on August 11

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko and some of her colleagues have a lot to be thankful for after they survived a ghastly car crash.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the movie star shared clips of the reminant of the car and disclosed that they were on their way back from Stanley Okoro's burial.

Destiny Etiko and others survive car crash Photocredit: @destinyetikoofficial/@officialrabbio

The heavily damaged car apparently belonged to a producer, Kevin Uvo and Etiko was full of thanks that despite the impact, they survived.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Below are some of the comments gathered under the post:

Tedis_agro_hub:

"Untimely death is not our portion in Jesus name. Amen."

Amaka_paloma:

"Thank God for their Life. Going out and coming back safely is truly a Miracle."

Floralglowskincare_:

"Blood of Jesus!!! This is a bad sign oooo, please you people should pray fervently."

Sonia_odera:

"Wow thank God."

Blemivivskincare:

"Thank God for their lives ooo. Please no more deaths."

Asookebyhouseofcrystal:

"Thank God for his protection."

Happeningboygram:

"Thank God for journey mercies."

Mr Raw involved in ghastly car accident

Nigerian entertainer, Mr Raw lifted his voice in praise to the lord after he survived a ghastly car accident in Abuja.

The entertainer shared pictures on his Instagram page showing the completely damaged cars at the scene of the accident.

He also shared photos of himself and a friend as they received treatment at the hospital. The singer sustained injuries to the face, head and some other parts of his body.

In his caption, Mr Raw explained that he was pulled out of the car in an unconscious state, and according to him, the accident happened after another car rammed into his vehicle.

