Papu Gomez has explained that Lionel Messi is a true leader and he is happy to be his teammate in the national team

The 33-year-old forward stated that Lionel Messi made him cry like baby with his speech after winning Copa America

Lionel Messi who recently joined Paris Saint-Germain after 21 years at Barcelona was impressive for Argentina at the tournament

Papu Gomez who is an Argentine footballer currently playing for Spanish side Sevilla has explained how Lionel Messi made him cry like a baby after their triumph in the 2021 Copa America.

For the first time in his glorious football career, Lionel Messi finally won a title with the national team after helping Argentina to win the Copa America 2021 beating Brazil in the final.

Papu Gomez and Lionel Messi in action. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Before the 2021 Copa America, there were serious concerns over Lionel Messi at the national team based on his inability to land a title, but the PSG star was determined and he succeeded.

How did Argentina win the Copa America?

It was not an easy task for Argentina, but they did themselves lot of good by winning the title thanks to goal from Angel Di Maria which condemned Brazil to a defeat in the final.

According to the report on 90min and Marca, Papu Gomez claimed that Lionel Messi's speech after their win over Brazil was emotional in which he was unable to control himself.

Papu Gomez's reaction

“He started to speak and the truth is, I don’t remember the right words, because right away, I was already crying. He said something about the efforts, of the families, and my tears fell like a baby.

“We were all waiting for that final. The days and hours before that did not pass. We had full adrenaline and Leo started talking, Fideo too. Today I can’t reconstruct what they said, I just remember that I wouldn’t stop crying.”

Source: Legit