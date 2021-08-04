An adorable little girl has warmed hearts on social media with a cute video that captured her munching on the snacks she "stole"

The girl could be seen walking out of the bathroom with a box of cereal snacks, and as her dad expressed surprise, she dropped it on the floor

Many social media users instantly fell in love with the cute video and flooded the comment section of the video

An adorable little girl has warmed hearts on social media after she was captured on camera "stealing" snacks on munching on them in the bathroom.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @snackbandits_dad, the girl could be seen walking out of the kitchen with a box of cereal snacks.

As her dad expressed surprise, she smiled for the camera and instantly dropped the box of cereal snacks on the floor.

After dropping the box on the floor, she took a look at it as if to pick it up and ignore the man behind the camera.

Social media users are in love with the video

Reacting to the adorable video, Instagram user with the handle @maameafuaantwiwaa wrote:

"Why she always eating in the bathroom like it's the secret relm."

@hollywoodhorton said:

"What magic is in the bathroom and how is all the snack in there... I need parts."

@mecca_skillz commented:

"Its her head wrap and Nike Dunks and of course that smile and laugh for me."

@royalbloom.ng said:

"Her lil smile and cute outfits gets me everytime.

