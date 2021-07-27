The federal government is not resting on its oars to deal with the daunting issue of food price inflation across Nigeria

Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's vice president, has explained that the government is currently implementing schemes to drive innovation in food production

In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, July 27, Osinbajo said these efforts of the administration will require the contributions of public and private investments

Vice President Yemi Osinajo has expressed concern over the inflation of food prices in Nigeria amid the harsh economic effects of COVID-19.

During a virtual preparatory meeting of the United Nations Food Systems Summit 2021 on Tuesday, July 27, Osinajo said the Buhari-led administration is focused on transforming food system in Nigeria.

Osinbajo said the Buhari-led government is workinh hard to deal with hnger in Nigeria (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Nigeria's second citizen said the federal government is working on achieving this feat by prioritising investments in specific innovations and technologies in agriculture.

He noted that this endeavour requires active mobilization of both public and private businesses.

According to him, the government is poised to "addressing the drivers of food insecurity such as food inflation, changing consumption patterns and climate change, amongst other things."

He noted that these effort complement existing development schemes like the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, the National Policy on Food and Nutrition, and the National Policy on Food Safety.

Osinbajo added:

"A specific aim of our recently launched National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy is to address hunger, malnutrition and poverty as part of our target of lifting a hundred million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade.”

