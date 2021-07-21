The Federal High Court in Abuja has concluded a hearing on a suit alleging that Hope Uzodinma did not meet the constitutional requirement to be a governor

Justice Taiwo Taiwo explained why the court ruled against the legal action that sought to declare the governor’s seat vacant

Uzodinma was declared the winner of the 2019 Imo governorship election following a ruling by the Supreme Court

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled against a suit seeking to nullify the election of the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, and that his deputy, Prof Placid Njoku.

The suit numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/1085/2020, filed by Mcfyne C. Chikwedu, sought the court to declare the Imo governorship seat vacant, The Nation reported.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo faulted the suit seeking Uzodinma’s removal. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

But the trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in the July 19 judgment held that the applicant had no locus standi, adding that the suit was non-justiciable.

Uzodinma's election affirmed by Supreme Court

The judge ruled that Uzodinma's election had been affirmed by the Supreme Court.

He also noted that the Federal High Court in Abuja is not an election tribunal that could sit on appeal over elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), The Punch reported

Dismissing the case, the judge declared that there was no connection between the plaintiff and the defendants.

Taiwo held:

“If I may ask, was he (Chikwedu) a contestant in the Imo Governorship Election in 2019?

“He only described himself in paragraphs 1 and 2 of the affidavit in support of the originating summons thus: ‘(1) That I am the plaintiff in this suit and an indigene of Ikeduru LGA of Imo State. (2) That by virtue of my position I am conversant with the facts of this case.

“These averments are not enough to cloth the plaintiff with the toga of locus standi.''

Governor Uzodimma appreciates Imo people as peace returns to the state

Meanwhile, the people of Imo state have been appreciated by Governor Hope Uzodimma for their understanding as peace gradually sets in.

The governor stated that the peace being enjoyed in the state was also a result of their ceaseless prayers.

He said Imo leaders are partners in progress who believed in his leadership.

