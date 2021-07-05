Nigerians have been accused of unfairly treating lawmakers over executed projects in their constituencies

The accusation was raised by the speaker of Taraba state House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini

According to him, attention is often shifted from the executive arm of government to the legislators

Nigerians have been accused of misplaced priorities. According to the speaker of Taraba state House of Assembly, Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini, lawmakers are often criticised for not building infrastructure in their constituencies.

He said this is wrong because it is the duty of the executive and not that of lawmakers. He said lawmakers have the constitutional duty of making laws and nothing else, Sun Newspaper reports.

Kunini argued that assessing legislators based on their projects only exerts unnecessary pressure on lawmakers.

Kunini said this on the sidelines of the meeting of presiding officers of the Nigerian legislature ongoing in Abuja.

He said:

“The same way you would not expect the executive to become law makers or the judiciary to become the executive, that is how unfair it is when we start judging legislators by the number of projects they execute. Yes, we lobby to bring projects to our constituencies based on popular demands as it is the best practices globally."

