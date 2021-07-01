VC4A Venture Showcase has created multiple funding opportunities for entrepreneurs looking for financial support to grow their business

The exhibition offers different fundraising options from $250,000 to $1.5 million for Seed startup, and $1.5 million to $10 million for Series A

About 80 startups have benefited from the showcase, and this year, the two stages will each have eight startups selected by the exhibition

Nigerian entrepreneurs looking for funds to finance their company's growth have an opportunity with VC4A Venture Showcase, which is offering millions of dollars.

The exhibition has called for applications from startups across Africa, and entry by interested entrepreneurs must be made before ending of next month, July 24.

What's in it for interested entrepreneurs?

It was gathered that there are two section for financial support, the seed level and that of Series A stage. Both rounds comes with different fund range.

Illustration of money being handed out. Photo: Joos Mind

Source: Getty Images

Seed round applicants have access to raising between $250,000 to $1.5 million, while founders that apply for Series A will be opportuned to secure around $1.5 million to $10 million.

The two stages will accommodate eight spots each. Note that 80 startups have participated in the showcase, raising $180 million combine.

Other financial opportunities attached to the exhibition includes the selected winners participating in a deal room where over 200 investor organisations will be sited.

Finance available for women-owned businesses

Source: Legit